Guy Garvey wants to make Elbow musical

Guy Garvey loves the idea of making an Elbow musical.



The 'One Day Like This' singer would love to turn his band's big hits into a stage production, and he's convinced the material would lend itself well to a different medium.



He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I'm obsessed with the idea that Elbow's music - being about all elements of the human life span - lends itself to a story.



"I'm sure we could turn it into some kind of story, and we've had a few offers to do an Elbow musical."



The 47-year-old frontman admitted their songs are a world away from the likes of 'Grease', but he thinks there is still something that could be done.



He laughed: "You'd have to disregard what people think about musicals to do something suitable with our music.



"Finding a main character being based in our songs is maybe a sticking point. It'd probably have to be a drama set around our music in some way."



The likes of Queen, ABBA, Meat Loaf, Green Day and more have all seen their songs transformed into musicals.



Meanwhile, Guy also opened up on his love for the Brighton Theatre Royal after Elbow recorded new album 'Flying Dream 1' at the venue during lockdown.



He recalled: "The melancholy of an empty theatre infused the music. The faded posters, creaky floorboards, hemp rope and constant presence of seagulls were all so beautiful.



"You could hear seagulls 24/7 and we had to stop recording when they were particularly squawky.



"The atmosphere meant the songs became gentler and longer."



And the 'Grounds for Divorce' hitmaker admitted they wouldn't have made the same album without the coronavirus pandemic.



He recently explained: "Our songs lend themselves to life drama because they’re written about life drama.



“And the pandemic has included plenty of drama. It’s a gentle and love-filled record. The gentler side of what we do has always been our favourite stuff. This is something that could only happen in these times.



"If we’d been out touring instead of in lockdown at home, I’m sure it would have been an angry, heavy rock record like the one before it.”