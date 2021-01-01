Charli XCX laughs off wardrobe malfunction as she presents ARIA Music Award

Charli XCX couldn't stop laughing after she suffered a breast-exposing wardrobe malfunction while presenting at the ARIA Music Awards.

The Boom Clap singer virtually presented the Best Pop Release prize at the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Music Awards on 24 November, announcing the winner as The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber for Stay.

The British singer posted an outtake on social media on Sunday which revealed that she suffered a wardrobe malfunction during one recording.

"And the ARIA goes to The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber for Stay. Well done, congratulations," she said in the clip. She then waved at the camera and the strap of her little black dress fell down, exposing her breast. She quickly grabbed her boob and put the strap back in place as she laughed off the mishap, as friends could be heard chuckling in the background.

In the caption of the video, she simply wrote, "Congrats guys!"

This isn't the first time Charli has suffered a similar issue - she once accidentally exposed her breast during a concert in Arizona in 2018.

"Omg my boob fell out song 1 can u even believe it!!!!!" Charli wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. "I think I saved it but I'm so so sorry if I flashed anyone I really didn't mean to I promise!!!!!"