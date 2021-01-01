NEWS Lorde: 'Tequila and kombucha... So simple yet so genius' Newsdesk Share with :





Lorde shares her favourite songs to play during New Zealand’s summer days plus she shares her best Christmas and summer memories.



Lorde On Christmas During The Summer In New Zealand...

I am a Southern hemisphere girl, which means that summer for me is December, January and February, which always seems really hard for people not from the Southern hemisphere to wrap their heads around. I guess it's the idea of having a holiday season that is warm and includes swimming. We get Christmas trees, but they get too hot, it's not the right season for them. And we eat some traditional Christmas food, but you don't really want to be eating roast potatoes in the height of summer. It's a little bit, I don't know, it's just different, but it's what I've always known, and it's my absolute favourite time of year. I think the fact that it's so imbued with the spirit of the holidays, which is so loving and celebratory and a little silly, that combined with the beautiful weather is just so sick.



Lorde On Her Favourite Things To Do In Summer...

My favourite things to do in summer are super basic, to be honest, I'm not trying to reinvent the wheel here. I'm trying to go for perfect swims, I'm trying to eat really good meals, drink really beautiful drinks, I'm trying to catch a nice fish, I'm trying to lie in the sun. It really is that simple for me.



Lorde On Her Favourite Summer Drink...

Because of going away to various beach houses my entire life, but particularly adult life, I've started to figure out the best ways to kind of pack efficiently so you can eat and drink great things without having to bring a million things or buy a million things. A cocktail that I got super into the last couple summers, if you could call it a cocktail, it's tequila and kombucha. Now, just let that sink in for a second. So simple yet so genius, preferably with a hefty squeeze of some sort of citrus fruit. But next time it's 5pm, it's sunny, your skin's salty from that swim, grab the bottle of tequila. I don't care what it is, can be garbage, but something nice. Treat yourself, and a bottle of kombucha, preferably with a sort of ginger, like a lemon ginger kind of note to it. Pour those over ice, add a lemon. Exquisite.