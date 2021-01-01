Teyana Taylor hospitalised during tour after her body 'shut down'

Teyana Taylor was hospitalised over the weekend after her body "shut down" while on tour.



After cancelling a show in Connecticut on Saturday, the We Got Love singer posted an update to fans on Instagram, where she shared a photo of her in a hospital bed.



"Y'all know Petunia don't miss no shows & most importantly, know I've been leaving it all on tha (sic) stage for a month straight 1000%," the 30-year-old wrote in the caption. "So I am really saddened to have not been able to do the same for you last night. My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago."



She continued, "SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me cause ah b**ch was tryna get on that stage. Y'all know I'm with the s***s! y'all have seen me with a broken foot and all types of other crazy s**t but still got on that stage and bodied it."



The star reminded fans that it's important to know when to "sit down, or it will definitely you down..... in the ER," but reassured that she has since received proper fluids and will take "the next few days off" to recover.



To fans that planned to attend the cancelled show, Teyana promised it would be rescheduled. She concluded with a long list of thanks, "Shoutout to my lovelies @arilennox & @sevyn for holdin it downnnnn! As well as Heather Lowery and the entire @femmeitforward team for their extreme understanding & support. Shout to @babyjunie4 for holding it down for mommy."