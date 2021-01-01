Kanye West dedicates Sunday Service to late designer Virgil Abloh

Kanye West dedicated his latest Sunday Service event to his close friend Virgil Abloh.

The rapper held his recurring live-streamed event hours after it was announced that the Louis Vuitton and Off-White designer had passed away on Sunday at the age of 41 following a private two-year battle with cancer. On the website of the Sunday Service live-stream, West dedicated the event to his close friend.

"In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Donda," read the message, which remained on the site after the service.

According to The New York Times, Abloh met West almost 20 years ago and became a member of his creative team. They both interned at Fendi and Abloh became the creative director of Donda, West's creative incubator, in 2010.

The designer's death has sparked an outpouring of tributes on social media from the likes of Marc Jacobs, Donatella Versace, Pharrell Williams, Hailey Bieber, Drake, Kris Jenner, and Lenny Kravitz.

Model Gigi Hadid wrote a lengthy Instagram post about her "dear friend" alongside a series of snaps of them together.

"He was 1 of 1. His kindness and energetic generosity left a lasting impression on every life he touched— he made everyone feel seen and special," she began. "He will be deeply missed, cherished, and celebrated by me and all the people and industries that have been lucky enough to work around & know the true supernova behind this man.

"I picture him now like our Mickey Mouse .. forever with us, forever adored, forever magical, forever guiding us with that special Virgil FUN; I’m sure that’s how he wanted to be remembered, but still it will never be the same without him in the room. You will continue to inspire me every day, V. I feel blessed and honored by every moment. Rest Easy, my friend. You are so loved. You were the difference."

Her sister Bella Hadid followed suit with a similar slideshow of images, which were accompanied with the caption: "You really saw me and supported me on every level. As you did to so many of us. An ethereal light. You always inspired to keep pushing, work hard and be kind. No matter what... I’m devastated. You will be so missed and cherished."

Fellow designer Victoria Beckham called Abloh "a true inspiration in so many ways," while Justin Timberlake wrote that he "gave the world so much, in so little time."