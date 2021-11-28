The O2 arena 'reviewing security procedures' after fans broke into Wizkid's gig

The O2 is "reviewing security procedures" after several people made their way into Wizkid's concert at the venue on Sunday night (28.11.21).

Security staff were seen trying to contain the situation as a number of fans managed to run through the security check-in gates at the London arena.

Footage of the incident has circulated on social media.

And in response, the venue has revealed they will be looking over their safety protocols to ensure the same thing doesn't happen again at the 31-year-old rap megastar's further two gigs at The O2 on Monday (29.11.21) and Thursday night (02.12.21).

A venue spokesperson told The Independent: “This evening, a breach of the security cordon on the arena entrance occurred and as a result, a number of fans in the queue were able to enter the venue. The situation was quickly contained by staff and the incident resolved.

“The venue is reviewing security procedures for the remaining shows this week and advises fans to arrive early for security checks tomorrow night and again on Wednesday.”

The likes of Chris Brown, Skepta, Ella Mai, and Burnaboy were surprise guests at the 'Made in Lagos' show in support of his acclaimed 2020 album.

In a press release about his fourth record, Wizkid had an important message of "unity" about police brutality protests.

The 'Don't Dull' star - whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun - said: “It has been beautiful to see Nigerians around the world coming together to protest against police brutality.

“Unity is key. The youth of Nigeria need our collective voices to continue to shine a spotlight to what is happening inside the country. I want to play my part in this and in the movement for a better Nigeria, a better place to live for ourselves, our families—our communities.

“We will get through this together. Together we move. #EndSARS.”