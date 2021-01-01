NEWS Adele’s Easy On Me battling for seventh week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Adele’s Easy On Me is battling for a seventh week at Number 1. Last week, it became her longest-running UK chart-topping single, overtaking Someone Like You and in our First Look update, Easy On Me looks set for another week at the top - its nearest competition is Adele herself with I Drink Wine, which could vault two places to a new peak of Number 2.



Brighton rapper ArrDee is also eyeing up a new peak on the Official Singles Chart. As it stands, Flowers (Say My Name) could jump four places to Number 3. It would be a new high for the track, as well as ArrDee’s highest-ever peak on the chart so far.



With the start of December fast approaching, it also looks like Christmas classics by Mariah Carey and Wham! are about to re-enter the Top 10 for the first time this year. Currently, All I Want For Christmas Is You looks set to vault 18 spots to Number 6, while Last Christmas is up 19 to Number 9. Last year, both festive classics topped the Official Singles Chart for the first time since their respective releases in 1994 and 1984.



Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under could also continue to rise to a new peak on the Official Singles Chart. It’s currently tracking to rise two places to Number 7, which would make it Sam’s highest placement on the singles chart to date. Previously, the track became his first-ever to crack the Top 10.



Outside the Top 10, two more festive classics also look set to re-enter the Top 20 for the first time this year. Shakin’ Stevens could rise 33 to Number 19, while The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl’s Fairytale of New York is currently looking to jump 24 places to Number 20.



The Official Singles Chart Top 100 is revealed on OfficialCharts.com every Friday at 5.45pm. Follow the Top 40 countdown live on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart show with Scott Mills.