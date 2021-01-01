Taylor Swift cannot process Billy Joel comparing her to the Beatles

Taylor Swift doesn't know how to process Billy Joel calling her this generation's answer to the Beatles.

The Piano Man hitmaker was asked what he thought about "current singers" during an interview with USA Today earlier this month and he offered up praise about Adele and Swift, saying the latter was "like that generation's Beatles".

Responding to his comments in an interview with U.S. TV show Extra, the Shake It Off star admitted receiving such a compliment from "an icon" blew her mind.

"That honestly like broke my brain because that doesn't seem like a real thing that would happen in life," she joked. "I might have hallucinated it, maybe we had the same hallucination, because I don't really know how to process words like that from someone like him, I'm a huge fan of his. That's an icon saying that. I don't know if that really happened, I need to see a video or something to prove it, 'cause woah."

In his interview with USA Today, Joel called Swift "a very talented girl" and added, "She's productive and keeps coming up with great concepts and songs and she's huge. You have to give her high marks. She knows music and she knows how to write. She's like that generation's Beatles."

He also praised Adele, calling her a "phenomenal singer" who felt like a "throwback" to Barbra Streisand in her heyday.