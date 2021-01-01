Lil Nas X is 'more in love with' his work than finding romance

Lil Nas X is so focused on his music career these days that he isn't interested in having a partner who demands a lot of his time.



The Montero (Call Me By Your Name) singer split from his boyfriend earlier this year and he's not on the lookout for a new relationship because he's discovered he doesn't have enough time to dedicate to one right now.



"I've been wanting somebody for so long and wanting somebody to love for so long, but it's a real responsibility," he explained in an interview with GQ magazine. "And you have to give this person your time. And I like to go missing for like a week to focus... not talk to anyone and focus on myself. And I'm more in love with what I'm doing than people."



The 22-year-old admitted that sometimes he'll want to have company, but he isn't ready to commit to a serious relationship and prioritise a partner over his work.



"I feel I still want to hang out with guys every now and then. I don't want anything that's - not to be a w**re or anything, but I don't want anything that's like, 'I need your time right now,'" he shared. "Sometimes, when you get sad or whatnot, you just want to go with somebody and cuddle and kiss and hug. And I love to do that. But ultimately, I feel I've gotten to a place where I have enough love for me that I can focus on myself. And when the time comes (for love), I'm not going to force it or anything. There'll be somebody, and I'll say, 'Okay, I want to make this person a priority.'"