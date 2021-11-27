Lee Latchford-Evans out of Steps tour after positive COVID-19 test

Lee Latchford-Evans has been forced to pull out of Steps' remaining tour dates after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 46-year-old singer bowed out of the group's remaining 'What The Future Holds' concert series ahead of their show at London's O2 Arena on Saturday (27.11.21) - the same day bandmate Faye Tozer returned to the stage following her own period of isolation following a positive test result.

A statement about the "disappointing news" was shared on the band's Instagram account.

It read: "We are sorry to report that in disappointing news, Lee this morning tested positive for Covid-19 which means he is now isolating and will unfortunately be absent for the remainder of our ‘What The Future Holds’ tour.

"We intend to carry on with the remaining three shows while the rest of us test negative.

"In good news, in line with government guidelines, Faye returns from her isolation today and will be performing at the O2 tonight.

"We will continue Covid testing ourselves and all our crew daily. We hope you will join us in wishing Lee a speedy recovery."

Lee admitted he was "absolutely gutted" to be off the tour.

He wrote on his Instagram story: "Absolutely gutted to be missing the final three shows of our tour but I know the guys will smash it."

And the '5, 6, 7, 8' was particularly upset that he'll have to stay away from wife Kerry-Lucy and their four-month-old son Leo.

Sharing a photo of The O2, he wrote: "I should be here doing what I love. Instead I'll be quarantining and not even be able to hug my wife or hold my baby boy."

When she announced she had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, Faye admitted she was "baffled" because the group had so many precautionary measures in place.

She said in a statement: "I am baffled and gutted after being so tight on our preventative measures.

"Thankful for our daily testing to have been able to recognise it and so the show can still go on.

"Please give the guys the biggest love as they continue to smash the shows and I hope to be back soon."