NEWS Anne-Marie: we have Ed Sheeran on guitar,Yungblud bass, Sam Smith backing vocals, Griff percussion Newsdesk Share with :





Niall Horan and Anne-Marie join Rebecca Judd on Apple Music 1 to discuss covering Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Everywhere’ for Children In Need, plus Joel Corry tells Rebecca about his new single 'I Wish' with Mabel.



During the chat, Anne-Marie reveals that she considers Niall's vocals on their new charity single to be the 'most perfect thing' she's ever heard, and Niall suggests that the pair will be writing new tracks together in the near future. The duo also tell Rebecca about their respective plans for 2022, with Niall revealing he is currently writing a new album, and Anne-Marie discusses her resolution to 'enjoy' her career more. Plus, Joel Corry tells Rebecca about how Mabel was a dream collaborator for his new single 'I Wish', shares highlights from his recent US tour, plus teases plans for the New Year,



Niall Horan Tells Apple Music How The Charity Cover Of ‘Everywhere’ Came About…



We both got asked individually and when we both heard that each of us were doing it, we were well up for it. We had such a laugh the first time [with 'Our Song']. It was kind of a bit of a no-brainer for us. It was so funny, doing other promo and making a video and stuff we did for the first song. So yeah, it was a no-brainer for us. I mean, it's a massive tune and it was good for us to get back together again.



Niall Horan Tells Apple Music About The Possibility Of Working With Anne-Marie Again…



No, we've actually joked before. Because when we wrote our song, we wrote another couple as well. And we were joking that if we made an album out of all of the songs we'd written together. But we were talking about doing more writing actually, in the New Year. Not for, particularly for us, but just generally, because we wrote well together the first time around. So we were talking about maybe in the New Year doing a bit more for whoever, to be honest.



Niall Horan Tells Apple Music That He Is Currently Writing A New Album..

I'm making an album. This time, I'm not stopping until it's the best I think I can get it. So I won't be coming out with anything until it's right. But I'm just really enjoying it to be honest. Just being working with people that I've worked with for a long time, just jamming out and kind of, that's how I've been starting every song, by just sitting behind the drum kit or sitting down and playing and just seeing what happens and it seems to be working so far. So, I'm just enjoying it because I know when it kicks back off, it'll be mental. So, I'm just kind of enjoying the studio time for now, and then when I'm ready to go, I'll come full swing and we'll be going on tour and all sorts. So it's exciting, but it’s not ready yet.



Anne-MarieTells Apple Music About Recording ‘Everywhere’ With Niall, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith,Yungblud and Griff…

When I was in the studio, Steve Mac was like "This is one of Niall's favourite songs ever". And I was like, “Oh my God". It's crazy to do a cover of a song. Because you know you're always going to get cussed up. So, it's quite a scary situation. But this song is so pure. The meaning of it, the lyrics, the whole point of us doing it at this time is purely because of the lyrics. And then also we have Ed Sheeran on guitar. We have Yungblud on bass. We have Sam Smith on backing vocals, Griff on percussion. Yeah, there's a lot of special people on the track. Niall's been saying this the whole time, Children in Need is such a huge thing for all of us, as artists, to be involved in. So, I think we all just... For Niall and I to be on a track again, after 'Our Song', was just a no-brainer. And then other people just seemed to want to be involved because of the whole cause.



Anne-Marie Tells Apple Music That Niall’s Vocals On ‘Everywhere’ Were ‘The Most Perfect Thing’ She’d Ever Heard…



I don't know what it was, but something on Niall's verse, in the second verse where he goes, "Something's happening". I was like, "That is the most perfect thing I've ever heard". So, I feel like he just had to sing the second verse. But then it's cool, because in the third verse we switch and we do... Niall does the first verse and I do the second verse. So yeah, we kind of got to do everything.



Anne-Marie Tells Apple Music About Her Plans For 2022 And Her Goal To Enjoy Her Career More…



I'm also writing again. And yeah, I feel like, you know what? Most of the time in this career, I've been quite stressed and always worried about what people want, and how to do it, and what to give and all this stuff. And I think recently, I just have thought, "I just need to enjoy it more". I need to just... Why am I doing it if I'm not enjoying it? So, I think the next year is actually going to be one of my most exciting years where I just purely do everything that I love and enjoy. So who knows what’s going to come. If last year I did all of that, then next year I'm probably going to do more.



Anne Marie Tells Apple Music About Her New Book 'You Deserve Better'…

I don't know... I just never, ever thought that that would happen ever. But it was actually so cool to write a book. I loved it. I loved the process and just, yes. Wicked. Having a book, so cool.



Joel Corry Tells Apple Music About His Recent Single ‘I Wish’ With Mabel…



I'm so proud of this new single ‘I Wish’ with Mabel. It's a track that I've been working on for quite a long time now. And it's one of those tunes that I kept going back to. I kept going back to the project ‘cause I was like, there's something so special about this record. And I'm so glad that I got in with Mabel and she was the perfect fit for it. Mabel's somebody that I wanted to work with for so long. If you go back to when I released ‘Sorry’, in those interviews, I kept getting asked, "Who do you want to work with?" and I always said, “Mabel”. So I feel like I put it out into the universe all the way back then. And a few years later we've made it happen. And yeah, I think the timing now is so right for this record. I feel like it's a warm-feeling, wholesome record. And we're going into those wins three months right now. And I hope this track just brings some warmth and happiness to people.



Joel Corry Tells Apple Music About His Recent US Tour..

Oh my God, I've had the best time out in the States. The gigs have been absolutely amazing out there because it was my first time touring in the US so it was a new experience for me, but I didn't realise how much my music had crossed over. Even tracks like ‘Sorry’ and ‘Lonely’, the crowds were singing back every word and I was like, "How has this happened?" But yeah, amazing experience though.



Joel Corry Tells Apple Music About His Printworks Show…



Printworks was absolutely amazing, that was a dream venue for me to play so as a DJ, it's the perfect venue, just a long dark room. The atmosphere in there is so ravey, it's exactly what I love. So yeah, the crowd was electric and that was definitely a night to remember. And you know what? I filmed the whole night and we're going to put it up on my YouTube in a few weeks' time so you can relive it through YouTube.



Joel Corry Tells Apple Music About His Plans For 2022…



I love DJing. It's my passion and I'm happy to tour consistently. I don't ever want to come off tour and already next year in March just got booked to support Tiësto on his Australian tour. So that's another big thing that I can look forward to for early next year. So yeah, already next year, shaping up to be another mad one. Let's keep the party going.