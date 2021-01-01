Adele dialled back on social media after falling behind on errands

Adele dialled back her social media use when she realised she was falling behind on errands.

The Hello hitmaker boasts over 26 million fans on Twitter and 44 million followers on Instagram, but in an interview with THE FACE magazine, she explained why she rarely posts on her accounts.

"I would find myself not getting my errands done for the day. It's made to be addictive (and) it does a very good job of it," she told the publication. "There could have been something really pressing I had to do and I wouldn't get it done because I'd be looking at someone else's life! Or looking at nail designs, interior design sites or reading hours of news that actually made me feel bad about the world."

And while Adele could spend time interacting with fans via her social media pages, she much prefers taking up the opportunity to meet people in real life.

"I don't want to talk to people that I don't know - that doesn't work for me," the 33-year-old explained. "I need a human touch. I don't want to be sitting in a room on my phone and talking more to people that I don't know than I do know."