Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate first 'married Thanksgiving' in Oklahoma

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton returned to Oklahoma for the first time since their wedding to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday.

The Hollaback Girl singer and country music star tied the knot at his Oklahoma ranch in July and they went back to his home state for the first time since their big day to celebrate the U.S. holiday for the first time as husband and wife.

"It's a tradition. My whole family flies out, and we have not been back there since the wedding. So I'm really looking forward to it," she told Entertainment Tonight before the trip. "We have a new house there. We have, like, a new life there. So it's gonna be our first married Thanksgiving! Very grateful, very excited."

The former No Doubt frontwoman explained that her mum and Blake have different approaches to cooking turkey so they do separate ones for the elaborate Thanksgiving dinner.

"My mom definitely likes to do her turkey her way. Blake likes to experiment with multiple smaller turkeys," she said. "They did like the hot Cheetos turkey one year, and then this year I think they're doing bacon-wrapped. I don't know, it's all the boys are talking about the different things they're gonna do. I know one thing is we never did mac and cheese, but we're doing mac and cheese. That's the new added. Every year I feel like we add something new in."

The 52-year-old shared a video of one of her three sons taking foil off of the bacon-wrapped turkey on her Instagram Stories on Thursday and posted a snap of the table settings on her main page alongside the caption, "Sooooo much to be thankful for @blakeshelton #iloveu #firstmarriedthanksgiving gx."