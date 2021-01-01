NEWS Adele scores chart double as 'Easy On Me' holds at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Adele’s chart domination means her biggest competition, Ed Sheeran, slips in this week’s chart rundown. Shivers drops down to Number 3, while Bad Habits spends its 22nd week in the Top 10 at Number 5.



A final new entry in the Top 10 comes courtesy of British hip-hop collective D-Block Europe, whose new single Overseas ft. Central Cee finishes at Number 8. The group also secure two more spots in the Top 40 following the release of their Home Alone 2 mixtape, with No Competition climbing 17 positions to Number 22 and Funny Bunny Nails debuting at Number 35.



This week’s biggest chart jump comes courtesy of 17-year-old Nashville pop prodigy Gayle, whose track ABCDEFU rises 26 positions to Number 14. However, just missing out on the Top 20 is Niall Horan and Anne-Marie’s official Children in Need 2021 single Everywhere, a cover of the classic Fleetwood Mac song, at Number 23.



The Christmas season has officially started as festive classics by Mariah Carey and Wham! officially crack the Top 40. Having already spent two weeks inside the Top 100, Mariah’s All I Want For Christmas claims the highest position for a festive song, charting at Number 24. It marks the fifteenth consecutive year that AIWFCIY has re-entered the Official Chart - that's every year since 2007. Meanwhile, Wham!’s Last Christmas is hot on its heels, finishing at Number 28 on this week’s Official Singles Chart.



Finally, two climbers make their Top 40 debut this week: Where Are You Now by Lost Frequencies at Calum Scott zooms 11 spots to 39, and Imagine Dragons & JID’s Enemy vaults from 66 to 40 – the band’s ninth UK Top 40 hit.