NEWS Little Simz’ wins BBC Radio 6 Music’s Album Of The Year Newsdesk Share with :





Today, Friday 26th November, Lauren Laverne announced on her BBC Radio 6 Music show (7.30am-10.30am) that Little Simz’ album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert is the station’s Album Of The Year – as voted for by 6 Music presenters.



Lauren also revealed the other albums which have made the Top 10 6 Music Albums Of The Year 2021 on her show this morning.



The list, which includes releases from artists including IDLES, Jane Weaver, Self Esteem and Nubya Garcia, reflects the broad mix of musical genres that are championed by 6 Music.



Little Simz says: “A big thank you to BBC Radio 6 Music for choosing my album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert as Number 1 on your Top 10 Albums of the Year. I’m super grateful for all the love and support!”



Lauren Laverne says: “I’ve been a huge fan of Little Simz over the last few years and have had the privilege of speaking to her about her work on several occasions, on 6 Music. When I heard Sometimes I Might Be Introvert earlier this year, I fell in love with it immediately and knew it was going to be the stand out album of 2021 for me. I’m thrilled that it captured the hearts of other 6 Music presenters too. Congratulations to Little Simz on another fantastic record.”



Lauren Brennan, Editor, BBC Radio 6 Music music team, says: “After another testing year for the music industry, I’m delighted that so many strong albums have been released. 6 Music is dedicated to championing the widest possible variety of artists and the music they create, and the breadth of genres and talents we support on the network is evident in the albums our presenters have chosen. Little Simz has been a treasured artist on 6 Music for years, so I’m delighted that her widely acclaimed Sometimes I Might Be Introvert has topped the list this year.”



Rapper, singer and actress Little Simz released her first album, A Curious Tale of Trials + Persons, in 2015. Her second album, Stillness in Wonderland, followed in 2016. Her 2019 album, Grey Area, won Best Album at the Ivor Novello and NME Awards in 2020 and was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize. Sometimes I Might Be Introvert was released in September this year. On 6 Music, Little Simz performed her first live session for 6 Music on Mary Anne Hobbs’ show in 2019 and that same year, she appeared at the 6 Music Festival in Liverpool. She has also hosted her own shows on the network, including Wise Women – Little Simz in December 2019 and standing in for Iggy Pop in July 2020.



The remaining Top Ten 6 Music Albums of the Year 2021 are as follows:



2. Collapsed in Sunbeams - Arlo Parks

3. Flat White Moon - Field Music

4. Homecoming - Du Blonde

5. Crawler - IDLES

6. Flock - Jane Weaver

7. Prioritise Pleasure - Self Esteem

8. Promises - Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra

9. Source ⧺ We Move - Nubya Garcia

10. Colourgrade - Tirzah



A special programme, 6 Music’s Albums Of The Year 2021 - which will feature BBC performances and appearances from all artists in the Top 10 6 Music Albums of the Year - will be available on BBC iPlayer in December.

In addition, between Monday 29th November and Sunday 19th December, all 6 Music presenters’ personal favourite albums from this year will be played on 6 Music. One album will be celebrated on each day.



The full list of albums chosen by 6 Music’s presenters and the dates they will be played are as follows:



Monday 29th November: Welfare Jazz by Viagra Boys, selected by Iggy Pop

Tuesday 30th November: Orange Synthetic by Cobalt Chapel, selected by Stuart Maconie

Wednesday 1st December: Gas Lit by Divide and Dissolve, selected by Mary Anne Hobbs

Thursday 2nd December: Busy Guy by Stephen Fretwell, selected by Guy Garvey

Friday 3rd December: Dawn by YEBBA, selected by The Blessed Madonna

Saturday 4th December: Collapsed in Sunbeams by Arlo Parks, selected by Tom Robinson

Sunday 5th December: An Overview on Phenomenal Nature by Cassandra Jenkins, selected by Gideon Coe

Monday 6th December: Vulture Prince by Arooj Aftab, selected by Cerys Matthews

Tuesday 7th December: Visions of Light by Ishmael Ensemble, selected by Huey Morgan

Wednesday 8th December: The Umbrellas by The Umbrellas, selected by Amy Lamé

Thursday 9th December: Diverse, Pt. 3 by Joseph Malik, selected by Craig Charles

Friday 10th December: The Obvious I by Ed Dowie, selected by Mark Radcliffe

Saturday 11th December: Sound Ancestors by Madlib, selected by AFRODEUTSCHE

Sunday 12th December: A Common Turn by Anna B Savage, selected by Marc Riley

Monday 13th December: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert by Little Simz, selected by Lauren Laverne

Tuesday 14th December: Homecoming by Du Blonde, selected by Steve Lamacq

Wednesday 15th December: Ekundayo Inversions by El Michels Affair meets Liam Bailey, selected by Don Letts

Thursday 16th December: Source ⧺ We Move by Nubya Garcia, selected by Jamz Supernova

Friday 17th December: Bright Magic by Public Service Broadcasting, selected by Chris Hawkins

Saturday 18th December: Colourgrade by Tirzah, selected by Tom Ravenscroft

Sunday 19th December: Yellow by Emma-Jean Thackray, selected by Gilles Peterson



Previous winners of 6 Music’s Album of the Year include UNTITLED (Black Is) by SAULT (2020), Dogrel by Fontaines D.C. (2019), Joy as an Act of Resistance, by IDLES (2018), Drunk by Thundercat (2017) and IV by BADBADNOTGOOD (2016).