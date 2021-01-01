Kanye West believes he 'embarrassed' Kim Kardashian with presidential run

Kanye West feels he embarrassed his estranged wife Kim Kardashian with his bid to become U.S. President.



In a five-minute Instagram video titled Thanksgiving Prayer, the 44-year-old rapper opened up about a range of topics, including his public relationship with Christianity, his family, his mental health, and his relationship with Kardashian.



"This Thanksgiving, I'm thankful for the family that my wife has given me, I'm thankful for the life God has given me, and I'm thankful for your time, attention, and patience," he began. "In Jesus' name, amen."



When talking about his family, he said that he thinks "every day" about how to get his family "back together", saying he takes accountability for his actions and vaguely referring to his divorce from the reality star, which she filed for in February. West spoke about how his marriage was affected by his support for former U.S. President Donald Trump, noting that the Skims founder was not a fan of the move.



"Good lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red hat. Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood's political stance and that was hard for our marriage," he explained in the video.



"Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and thank God only press conference. All my dad had to say afterwards was, 'Write your speech next time, son.'"



At his political rally, West hit headlines for revealing he and Kim considered getting an abortion after she fell pregnant with their first child North, now eight. He received only 60,000 votes in the November 2020 election.



The new comments come a day after the rapper appeared at the Los Angeles Mission's Thanksgiving event, where he admitted to making "mistakes" in his marriage to Kardashian and stated he "needs to be back home".