Madonna slams Instagram for censoring risque photos

Madonna has hit back at Instagram bosses for taking down snaps from a provocative photoshoot.



On Thanksgiving on Thursday, the 63-year-old pop idol reposted a photo series of her laying in bed, alleging that moderators at the photo-sharing app took the original series down as her nipple was exposed in some of the images.



"I'm reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification..... The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed," the Like A Virgin hitmaker wrote in the caption beside the series, in which her nipple is now covered by a heart emoji.



"It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman's body to be shown except a nipple," she continued. "As if that is the only part of a woman's anatomy that could be sexualized."



The singer argued that women's nipples should not be censored because they can be used to "nourish a baby" and sometimes men's nipples can be "erotic" but are not censored. She quipped that she was "giving thanks" for being able to keep her sanity through four decades of "censorship, sexism, ageism, and misogyny."



"Perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock! God bless America," she concluded with the hashtag: "Artists are here to disturb the peace."