Bryan Adams announces second Covid-19 diagnosis in a month

Bryan Adams has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time in a month.



The Canadian rocker shared his diagnosis on Instagram on Thursday, revealing that he had just landed in Italy and was going to a hospital in Milan.



"Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I've tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid. So it's off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support," the 62-year-old wrote beneath two photos, one at the Milan Malpensa airport and one in an ambulance.



The Summer of '69 hitmaker previously tested positive for the virus on 30 October, leading him to pull out of a scheduled appearance at Tina Turner's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. For the event, he was set to perform a medley of hits, including a duet with Turner on the song It's Only Love.



According to Deadline, a representative for the musician said he is fully vaccinated and is not showing any symptoms. He is in the country to promote Pirelli's 2022 calendar, in which Adams - who is also a photographer - took pictures of several fellow musicians, including Cher, Grimes, Jennifer Hudson, Normani, Rita Ora, Iggy Pop, and Saweetie.