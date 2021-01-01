The Darkness launch Christmas beer named after festive hit

The Darkness has released a beer named after their festive hit 'Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End)'.

The band - comprised of Frankie Poullain, Rufus Taylor, and brothers Justin and Dan Hawkins - have collaborated with London's Signature Brew on the special new bitter which has launched as 'Pub in a Box, Bells End Edition'.

The collector's box includes four cans of the 'Bells End' drink, as well as limited edition glassware, beer mat and an art print, as well as snacks, a Spotify playlist and pub quiz.

The beer has returned for another year and is priced at £30.

In a press release, the drink is described as having "a mouth-watering bitterness to carry you through the season".

The team continued: "On pouring out the brew, you’ll find a clear, deep copper beer with a medium-low carbonation; on the nose is a little stone fruit, toffee and light, earthy hops and you’ll be greeted with wintery and wild, spicy blackcurrant fruitiness and a firm bitterness which balances the complex rich, sweet toffee flavours of the malt.”

In a statement, guitarist Dan said: "The tasting session for Bells End went well, it was a big night, and we tried every ale that we could think of. We wanted a beer that’s punchy and drinkable at the same time.

“Signature Brew really know their stuff and captured exactly what we were after. Bells End has got a bit of oomph to it but it’s something you can drink in the run up to Christmas and throughout the whole season. "It’s a very wintery beer, it’s perfect and we can’t wait for everyone to try it.”

Meanwhile, the 'I Believe In A Thing Called Love' hitmakers - who dropped new album 'Motorheart' this month - are currently on tour aroind the UK.

Justin recently said: "The time has come, the walrus said…to put your f*****' pants on your head and rock like Satan is eating your private parts with a pointy fork!

"Yes, we, The Darkness, are the f*** back on tour, praise Satan’s better half…come and party with us like it’s the last orders at the last chance saloon.”