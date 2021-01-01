Billie Eilish calls on Americans to ditch Thanksgiving turkey

Billie Eilish has called on Americans to ditch the traditional Thanksgiving turkey in future, as they are "gentle creatures".

On the eve of Thursday's U.S. holiday, the No Time to Die singer took to her Instagram Stories to ask her fans to change their eating habits and join her in going vegan.

"Turkeys are some of the most gentle creatures in the world and 46 million of them are killed every Thanksgiving," the 19-year-old pop star captioned an image of her cradling a live turkey. "I know it's hard to change traditions but just keep it in mind :)."

The Bad Guy musician opened up about why she decided to become a vegan at age 12 back in May. In the interview with British Vogue, she explained that she decided to alter her diet after learning about the ethics of the meat and dairy industries.

"Once you know that kind of thing and you see it, it's really hard to go back," Eilish said, noting that she doesn't judge friends who eat meat.

However, she added, "I just can't go on in my life knowing what's going on in the animal world and, like, not doing anything about it."

Eilish has even extended her veganism to her fashion choices - she released a vegan line of Air Jordan trainers with Nike back in September.