Machine Gun Kelly trusts his daughter's music instincts more than his own

Machine Gun Kelly trusts his daughter's music taste more than his own.



The 31-year-old appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday and talked about his 12-year-old daughter Casie, who he brought along to the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, and the rapper shared how he believes she has her "finger on the pulse" of what is trending in the music industry.



"I trust her opinion more than I trust my own now," the rapper told Clarkson. "Like, she has her finger on the pulse of what's hot, or if I'm doing a song and it's the right one, she'll confirm it."



The Bloody Valentine singer shared that his daughter isn't afraid to tell him when his music is "c**p", noting that he believes the pre-teen is a musical genius in the making and a great athlete.



"I just took her to volleyball tryouts," he told the Since U Been Gone hitmaker before joking about how he misinterpreted sign-up papers as "recruitment papers". "I looked at the contract and was like, 'Casie, dude, they're going to pay you $1,800 (to play)' and then I looked closer and was like, 'Oh, I have to pay $1,800. Right."