Leigh-Anne Pinnock to co-host MOBO Awards

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is to host the 2021 edition of Britain's MOBO Awards alongside comedian Munya Chawawa.



The U.K.'s largest celebration of Black music and culture returned in a revamped form last year after a three-year hiatus, and now the Little Mix star will co-present this year's ceremony from the Coventry Building Society Arena on 5 December.



In an announcement, organisers praised Leigh-Anne as a British star who has made a "global impact with her music with Little Mix but also (with) her unflinching commentary on race in pop music."



They added, "Leigh-Anne is next in the proud lineage of iconic British girl group members who have had their first major presenting platform hosting the MOBO Awards - note, Spice Girls' Mel B in 1998 and Mis-Teeq's Alesha Dixon in 2002, long before either were primetime TV personalities."



The event will also feature performances from multi-award nominees Ghetts, Pa Salieu, and Bree Runway, as well as Best African Music Act nominees Tems and NSG.



This year's nominees include 2019 Mercury Prize winner Dave, who leads the nominations with five, along with Central Cee, Ghetts, Headie One, Little Simz, Arlo Parks and Cleo Sol, among others.



The ceremony will be live-streamed on YouTube with an additional special show airing on BBC One on 8 December called MOBO Awards 2021: Access All Areas, presented by BBC Radio 1Xtra's DJ Target.



Leigh-Anne previously hosted the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards alongside Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall.