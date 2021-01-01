Jessie J thanks fans for support after sharing miscarriage news

Jessie J has thanked fans for their outpouring of support after she shared her tragic miscarriage news.



The Price Tag hitmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that the sonographer discovered "there was no longer a heartbeat" when she went for her third scan earlier this week.



Following her post, the British singer received an outpouring of love and support from her followers, and she returned to her Instagram Stories to express her appreciation for their kind words.



"Your overwhelming instant out pour (sic) of love is felt, received and appreciated beyond measure. And has got me out of bed this morning. Thank you," she wrote.



The 33-year-old received support from celebrities including Lauren Jauregui, Pixie Lott, Jordin Sparks, and Chrissy Metz in the comments, while singer Paloma Faith praised Jessie for going through with a concert in Los Angeles despite the tragic news.



"Jessie you are 100% doing the right thing. I had a miscarriage on a film set where I was filming and I just kept filming .... You get your joy from singing and you need your joy more than ever. You will and should have a baby.... Women are amazing !" she commented.



In her original post, Jessie revealed to her followers that she "decided to have a baby on my own" as that's "all I've ever wanted".



"To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again," she shared. "Im still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok (sic)."