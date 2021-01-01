Arctic Monkeys, Dua Lipa and more set for Sziget festival return

Dua Lipa, Arctic Monkeys and Kings of Leon are set to headline Sziget 2022.

The festival in Budapest, Hungary is set to return after a two year hiatus with three huge acts topping the bill as well as other big names including Lewis Capaldi, slowthai and Little Simz.

The event will run from 10-15 August next summer with three and six-day tickets now on sale.

Arctic Monkeys, Dua and Kings of Leon will be leading the way in 2022, following in some iconic footsteps by playing the prestigious event.

In the past, the likes of David Bowie, Foo Fighters, Oasis, IDLES, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead, Florence + the Machine and Post Malone have graced the stage at the so-called Island of Freedom.

As well as the headline acts, the festival also boasts a lineup of world music, cabaret, comedy, screening, workshops, installations, art and wellness activities, plus boat parties and more at Sziget beach.

The festival site on Obuda Island brings in punters from over 100 countries each year with the event itself dedicated to celebrating love, acceptance, tolerance, freedom and diversity.

The news comes as Arctic Monkeys are gearing up for their next album, which will be the highly anticipated follow-up to 2018's 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino'.

The 'R U Mine?' group's manager Ian McAndrew revealed in December that the British rockers were working on new tunes.

He said at the time: "They’re working on music.

"In this rather disjointed time, the guys are beavering away and I hope that next year they’ll start working on some new songs, new ideas, with a view on a future release.

"There were recording plans in the summertime that got canned as a result of the travel restrictions."