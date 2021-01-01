Kanye West admits he made 'mistakes' during marriage to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has admitted that he made mistakes while married to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

During a surprise visit to the Los Angeles Mission's annual Thanksgiving event on Wednesday, the 44-year-old rapper delivered a speech about wanting to change the narrative surrounding his family.

"The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships," he argued. "We've made mistakes. I've made mistakes. I've publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now, today, for whatever reason - I didn't know I was going to be in front of this mic - but I'm here to change the narrative."

West continued, claiming that E! and Hulu - the two platforms that the Kardashian-Jenner clan has worked with on reality shows - will not be allowed to "write the narrative of my family" and that he is the "priest of my own home", and made it clear that he wants to reconcile with Kardashian.

"If the enemy can separate Kimye, there's going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is okay," he said. "But when God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalise to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store."

The rapper seemingly revealed that he purchased a house near the 41-year-old so that he could be close to their children - North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two. However, he declared that he "needs to be back home" instead of living in a separate house.

The remarks are the second time the Donda hitmaker has indicated that he wants to reconcile with the Skims founder. During an interview with Drink Champs earlier this month, West said that he had "never even seen the papers" for the divorce and refuted that they were divorced at all.

The reality TV star filed for divorce from the rapper after more than six years of marriage in February. She is currently dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.