Blackpink's Lisa tests positive for Covid-19

Blackpink star Lisa has tested positive for Covid-19.



On Wednesday, the group's production company, YG Entertainment, released the test result to Korean news outlets and insisted that the K-pop singer, real name Lalisa Manobal, had not been in close contact with her three bandmates - Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé.



The 24-year-old has not addressed her positive test result on social media, but YG representatives claimed that she is "without symptoms and in (a) very good condition."



"We first shared this information quickly and accurately with representatives and staff, and we took strong preemptive measures even beyond the guidelines of health authorities," they said via the K-pop website Soompi.



"We will continue to not hold back on providing full support with the health of our artists and related staff members as the top priority," they continued. "If there are any changes in the future, we will once again notify you quickly."



Earlier this year, the singer and rapper released her first solo project, Lalisa, a two-track EP including the single Money. She became the third member in the band to produce independent music since the group formed in 2016, after Jennie's Solo in 2018 and Rosé's R, which was released in March.