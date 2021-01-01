Jade Thirlwall signs with Harry Styles' management for solo career

Jade Thirlwall has recorded solo music and signed to Harry Styles' management.

The 28-year-old Little Mix star inked a deal with Full Stop Management - also home to the likes of Lizzo, Mark Ronson, and Saweetie - and is tipped to have huge solo success like the former One Direction star, 27, who has had global chart success with his two solo albums, launched an acting career, and, more recently, founded his own beauty brand, Pleasing.

Alongside music, Jade is said to be keen to appear on the small screen more after proving popular as a guest judge on 'RuPaul’s Drag Race UK' and 'Never Mind The Buzzcocks'.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Jade had a series of meetings with Full Stop Management earlier this year and she’s now signed on the dotted line.

“They think she is going to be a huge star, just like Harry has become after One Direction went on hiatus.

“Jade has bags of ideas for her solo music and she’s already recorded some amazing songs that have impressed industry bosses.

“As well as music she is putting plans into motion for more TV appearances and there is no doubt she can become a mega-star in her own right.

"Jade is still incredibly close with her Little Mix bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards and they’re all supporting each other's moves behind the scenes.

“It’s going to be a really exciting time for all three of them.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 30, is already making strides on her own after signing to Dua Lipa and Ellie Goulding's TaP Music Management.

As well as starring in the festive flick, 'Boxing Day', the star is set to co-host the MOBO Awards on December 5 in Coventry with Munya Chawawa.

Little Mix - completed by Perrie Edwards, 28, following the exit of Jesy Nelson, 30, in December - have played down rumours they are set to go on hiatus after their 'Confetti' tour next year.

Following the departure of Jesy, there has been speculation that the 'Sweet Melody' hitmakers will split, but Jade recently insisted that in "10 years time. I don't know. Well, obviously, I think that Little Mix will still be around. We're always going to have each other. I think when you've got that sort of bond ... I've spent my whole adult life with the girls and that'll probably never, ever change, no matter what happens."

Ex-bandmate Jesy released her debut solo single, 'Boyz', last month, and is expected to release her debut album next year.