Britney Spears indicates she will appear in The Weeknd's The Idol

Britney Spears has indicated she will appear in The Weeknd's upcoming series, The Idol.

On Tuesday, it was reported that executives at HBO had officially ordered the Blinding Lights hitmaker's six-episode show, which delves into the relationship between a modern-day cult leader and a pop singer. In addition to The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, and Anne Heche are set to appear.

But following the news, Britney took to Instagram and implied that she will also be making a cameo - with the project set to mark her first gig since her controversial 13-year conservatorship was terminated earlier this month.

"I just shot a movie titled THE IDOL... it's guaranteed to have hits and a lot bright pics to put in my beautiful family's faces (sic) !!!!!" she captioned a humorous photo of a bemused-looking cat sitting next to a large glass of wine. "I hope you guys are having a merry ole jolly time cause I sure am !!!! If I go quiet from time to time, you can catch me with this cat somewhere !!!!"

Representatives for Britney and The Weeknd have not yet commented on the apparent casting news.

The Toxic hitmaker is no stranger to acting - she made her debut in the 2002 teen drama, Crossroads.