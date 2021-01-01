Summer Walker and boyfriend LVRD Pharaoh get matching face tattoos

Summer Walker and her boyfriend LVRD Pharaoh have unveiled matching face tattoos.



The Girls Need Love hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a short video clip showing her and her rapper beau posing side by side, as well as Summer kissing her partner's forehead.



Both showcase their new matching body art, with LVRD Pharaoh having had "Summer" inked above his right eyebrow, and Summer getting her boyfriend's real name, "Larry", permanently tattooed in cursive script by her left eye.



"Best friend," she wrote in the caption.



The post quickly racked up over four million views. However, a number of Summer's followers questioned the 25-year-old's decision to get a face tattoo.



"Summer i thought we learned our lesson...," one fan wrote, while another commented, "Summer you my girl and all but..."



Yet, others supported her choice.



"She can afford laser removal. Live in the moment Summer," one follower stated, while singer Erykah Badu posted, "Summer and Larry in love."



Summer was previously in a relationship with record producer London on da Track, with whom she shares a baby daughter.