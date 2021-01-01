Adele admits son Angelo will 'go through stages of hating' new song My Little Love

Adele has acknowledged her son Angelo will "probably" go through phases of hating her song My Little Love because he appears on the track.



In the emotional ballad, which appears on Adele's new album 30, the Rolling in the Deep star sings to her son, who is now nine, about how she's feeling as she considers splitting up with his father Simon Konecki. The song is interspersed with voice recordings between Adele and Angelo which candidly show how he felt during that tumultuous time in their lives back in 2018.



Discussing the song on The Q Interview podcast, the 33-year-old noted Angelo will most likely hate hearing his six-year-old self on the track when he's older.



"I wrote it for Angelo and I wrote it to shine some light on (the fact that) I didn't always have it together and stuff like that, but it is very personal and he probably will go through stages of hating it when he's a teenager..." she shared. "But it was an important part of the puzzle I was trying to figure out of my life - not the album - so I had to include it."



Adele recorded those conversations with Angelo at her therapist's suggestion, and she explained during the interview that she wanted to be "clear with him and just be honest" about the fact she didn't know how to navigate life as a single parent.



"Imagine hearing that as a six-year-old. 'What do you mean you don't know what you're doing?' You panic, and your whole world would implode," she shared. "I couldn't hide from him. He could see me even clearer if I tried to hide from him."



In one voice note, Adele tells Angelo she's been having "a lot of big feelings recently" and felt confused about what to do, and in another, Angelo tells her: "I feel like you don't love me.”