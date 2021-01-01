Jessie J devastated after suffering miscarriage

Jessie J is "overwhelmed with sadness" after suffering a miscarriage.

The Domino hitmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that the sonographer discovered "there was no longer a heartbeat" when she went for her third scan earlier this week.

"I'm still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok. I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse," she wrote. "I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don't. It's the loneliest feeling in the world."

Jessie went on to explain that she had "decided to have a baby on my own" and that getting pregnant "was a miracle in itself". And though the star is only just starting to process the news, she is determined to show up for her gig in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

"Not because I'm avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me," the 33-year-old continued. "I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment, I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self-love therapy, that hasn't ever changed and I have to process this my way. I want to be honest and true and not hide what I'm feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did its best."