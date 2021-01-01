Dua Lipa launching lifestyle newsletter Service95

Dua Lipa is gearing up to launch Service95, a wide-ranging lifestyle newsletter with an accompanying podcast.



On Tuesday, the 26-year-old described the service as an eclectic combination of perspectives and recommendations.



The company’s name, announced via Twitter, is a reference to her birth year and how she feels “in service” to her fans.



“Service95 is a free weekly newsletter that will cover everything from little-known hotspots to up-and-coming artists and travel tips,” she tweeted. “Service95 will serve up a considered curation of lists, recommendations, stories, information, thoughts, perspectives, and conversations that you won’t hear, see, or read anywhere else.”



The singer added that the article features on Service95 will come from the world’s “most compelling voices” alongside “savvy social commentary, laugh-out-loud feature-writing, & left-of-center recommendations for anything”.



Topics will range from “late-night snacks” to features from activists that will bring “to light causes and complex world issues we should all be talking about”.



According to editors at Forbes, the imprint will also include a podcast called At Your Service, where the Future Nostalgia hitmaker will interview activists and celebrities, as an “opportunity to dive deep with friends and talented musicians, artists, actors, and activists about their lives and how they are of service in their communities.”