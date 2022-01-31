Lady Gaga 'utterly speechless' over Grammy nominations for Tony Bennett collaboration

Lady Gaga is "beyond grateful" to have received six Grammy Award nominations for her and Tony Bennett's new album, Love for Sale.

Following 2014's Cheek to Cheek, the duo released their second collaborative effort in September, with the record consisting of their renditions of various jazz standards by American composer Cole Porter.

On Tuesday, officials at the Recording Academy announced that Love for Sale received nominations in six categories, including nods for Album of the Year and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, and in an emotional Instagram post, Gaga shared that she was "stunned" by the recognition.

"I am stunned and shocked and beyond grateful. I don't know what to say. I just keep crying and am utterly speechless. This means so much to me, @itstonybennett, the Bennetts, my family, jazz music, and the great Cole Porter who wrote all these timeless classics. I'll never forget today and congratulating Tony on his 6 nominations," she wrote. "I'll never forget that today he could track every word I was saying and understood the world was celebrating him and celebrating jazz - a genre that embodies the joy, abundance and imagination of Black music throughout history. Thank you to all the Grammy voters for recognizing me and Tony's dedication to jazz music and for also recognizing it in major categories where this music is often not nominated."

Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, went on to offer credit to Bennett, 95, for coming up with the concept and making it a reality, even though he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016.

"This album happened because it was Tony's idea and I made him a promise that we would make it and we did. At 95 years old, he has more nominations than ever, I'm so honored to be his companion in music and his friend," the popstar continued. "Thank you to the public for loving us, we surely love each other, and you. Believe in love and partnership, even with 60 years between us, and Alzheimer's, there is nothing like the magic of music. I love you Tony, and the world loves you too. How could they not?"

The Grammy Awards will be held on 31 January 2022.