NEWS Lady Gaga: It's heart-breaking to watch Tony Bennett going through Alzheimer's





Zoe Ball & Lady Gaga talked earlier this morning on her Radio 2 Breakfast Show.



Following the song I’ve Got You Under My Skin, a duet with Gaga and Tony Bennett Zoe asks: ‘How is Tony? You said you always wanted to work with him and he’s a magic man isn’t he?’



Lady Gaga replies: “Tony is one of my most favourite people on the whole planet and I love him with all my heart. I love his family with all my heart, I love his wife, Susan, with all my heart. I can’t tell you how much I learned from him and what it’s like to sing with a legend for so many years.



I’ve sung with Tony for almost ten years, and it’s heart-breaking to watch what he’s going through having Alzheimer’s, and also I wish to say to anybody that’s listening that knows somebody with Alzheimer’s or dementia that’s dealing with that in their lives. If you are with that person that you love, play some music from their childhood and I promise you that they will come to life in a way that is not expected, and not everyone you know, every case is different and everybody’s different, but they’re still there and my heart goes out to you and this album (Love for Sale) was made while he had Alzheimer’s and we sang it while he had Alzheimer’s and he were still able to do it, I am just floored by him.”