Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Munya Chawawa to co-host 2021 MOBOs

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and comedian Munya Chawawa are set to co-host the 2021 MOBO Awards.



A celebration of all things Black music and culture, the ceremony on December 5 at the Coventry Building Society Arena in the West Midlands, is not only set to see performances from nominees Ghetts, Pa Salieu, Bree Runway, Tems and NSG, and more, but one-third of one of the biggest girl groups of all time, Leigh-Anne, 30, and the British-Zimbabwean funnyman, 28, will take charge of proceedings.



Dave leads the way as the most nominated artist.



The 23-year-old rapper - who received wide appraise for his chart-topping second studio album, 'We’re All Alone in This Together', this year - is in with a chance of taking home an impressive haul, including Album, Song and Video of the year, along with Best Male Act and Best Hip-Hop Act.



Hot off his tail, Drill star Central Cee has landed four nods, while rap stars Ghetts and Little Simz, soul star Cleo Sol, and Mercury Prize-winner Arlo Parks have earned three nods apiece.



The Best Male Act nominees also include AJ Tracey, Ghetts, Headie One, and Potter Payper.



Shaybo, Bree Runway, Little Simz, Cleo, Arlo, and Tiana Major9, meanwhile, will face-off for Best Female Act.



will crown the first-ever winner of the inaugural Best Drill Act prize, with the best British stars in the genre, including



Central Cee, Digga D, Headie One, K-Trap, Loski, M1llionz, Russ Millions, SR, Tion Wayne, and Unknown T up for the accolade.



Backroad Gee, Enny, Joy Crookes, and Pinkpantheress are up for Best Newcomer.



The likes of Doja Cat, Drake, Kanye West, Lil Nas X, and Megan Thee Stallion lead the Best International Act shortlist.



Elsewhere, in the Best Performance In A TV Show/Film category, Idris Elba, Letitia Wright, and Daniel Kaluuya are among the nominees.



Kanya King CBE, Founder and CEO of MOBO Group, said: "The past 20 months have been extremely challenging for artists everywhere but as always we are seeing creatives rise up and adapt, even in a global pandemic. This year's crop of MOBO nominees have not only shown resilience but incredible talent and range. We could not be prouder to celebrate their achievements across the 18 categories that span genres, as well as excellence in TV, film and media. Congratulations and best of luck to all of our nominees. Here's to a big night on 5th December in Coventry!"



The ceremony will be live-streamed on YouTube at 8pm GMT – visit youtube.com/mobotv .



Plus, the special 'MOBO Awards 2021: Access All Areas' will air on December 8 at 10.35pm GMT on BBC One.



To vote for your favourite acts head to voting.mobo.com, tickets for the show are on sale now via www.cbsarena.co.uk.







The nominations for the 2021 MOBOs are:







BEST MALE ACT



AJ TRACEY



CENTRAL CEE



DAVE



GHETTS



HEADIE ONE



POTTER PAYPER







BEST FEMALE ACT



ARLO PARKS



BREE RUNWAY



CLEO SOL



LITTLE SIMZ



SHAYBO



TIANA MAJOR9







ALBUM OF THE YEAR



ARLO PARKS – 'COLLAPSED IN SUNBEAMS'



CELESTE – 'NOT YOUR MUSE'



CLEO SOL – 'MOTHER'



DAVE – 'WE'RE ALL ALONE IN THIS TOGETHER'



GHETTS – 'CONFLICT OF INTEREST'



HEADIE ONE – 'EDNA'







SONG OF THE YEAR – IN ASSOCIATION WITH COVENTRY BUILDING SOCIETY



A1 X J1 – 'LATEST TRENDS'



CENTRAL CEE – 'COMMITMENT ISSUES'



DAVE FEAT. STORMZY - 'CLASH'



ENNY FEAT. AMIA BRAVE – 'PENG BLACK GIRLS'



PA SALIEU FEAT. BACKROAD GEE – 'MY FAMILY'



TION WAYNE & RUSS MILLIONS, ARRDEE, BUGZY MALONE, BUNI, DARKOO, E1 (3X3), FIVIO FOREIGN & ZT (3X3) – 'BODY (REMIX)'







BEST NEWCOMER – IN ASSOCIATION WITH ASOS



ARLO PARKS



ARRDEE



BACKROAD GEE



BERWYN



CENTRAL CEE



ENNY



JOY CROOKES



MIDAS THE JAGABAN



PINKPANTHERESS



WES NELSON







VIDEO OF THE YEAR



BREE RUNWAY – 'HOT HOT' (DIRECTED BY JOCELYN ANQUETIL)



FREDO FEAT. DAVE - 'MONEY TALKS' (DIRECTED BY EDEM WORNOO)



LITTLE SIMZ FEAT. CLEO SOL – 'WOMAN' (DIRECTED BY LITTLE SIMZ)



M1LLIONZ – 'LAGGA' (DIRECTED BY TEEEEZY C)



PA SALIEU FEAT. BACKROAD GEE – 'MY FAMILY' (DIRECTED BY FEMI LADI)



SLOWTHAI FEAT. A$AP ROCKY – 'MAZZA' (DIRECTED BY THE REST)







BEST R&B/SOUL ACT



BELLAH



CLEO SOL



JORJA SMITH



SAULT



TIANA MAJOR9



WSTRN







BEST GRIME ACT



BUGZY MALONE



CHIP



D DOUBLE E



FRISCO



GHETTS



SKEPTA







BEST HIP HOP ACT



DAVE



D-BLOCK EUROPE



FREDO



LITTLE SIMZ



POTTER PAYPER



SLOW THAI







BEST DRILL ACT – IN ASSOCIATION WITH TRENCH



CENTRAL CEE



DIGGA D



HEADIE ONE



K TRAP



LOSKI



M1LLIONZ



RUSS MILLIONS



SR



TION WAYNE



UNKNOWN T







BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT



DOJA CAT



DRAKE



KANYE WEST



LIL NAS X



MEGAN THEE STALLION



POLO G



REMA



SKILLIBENG



WIZKID



YOUNG STONER LIFE (YOUNG THUG & GUNNA)







BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM



ASHLEY THOMAS AS HENRY IN 'THEM'



DAMSON'



IDRIS ELBA AS FRANKLIN SAINT IN 'SNOWFALL'



DANIEL KALUUYA AS FRED HAMPTON IN 'JUDAS & THE BLACK MESSIAH'



LETITIA WRIGHT AS ALTHEIA JONES-LECOINTE IN 'SMALL AXE'



MICHEAL WARD AS FRANKLYN IN 'SMALL AXE'







BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY



CHARLENE WHITE



CHUNKZ & YUNG FILLY



HARRY PINERO



HENRIE KWUSHUE



JULIE ADENUGA



MAYA JAMA



MO GILLIGAN



MUNYA CHAWAWA



NELLA ROSE



ZEZE MILLZ







BEST GOSPEL ACT – IN ASSOCIATION WITH PREMIER GOSPEL



CALLEDOUT MUSIC



CECE WINANS



GUVNA B



KIRK FRANKLIN



MAVERICK CITY MUSIC



S.O.







BEST AFRICAN MUSIC ACT



AYRA STARR



BURNA BOY



CKAY



DAVIDO



KING PROMISE



NSG



REMA



TEMS



TIWA SAVAGE



WIZKID







BEST REGGAE ACT



LILA IKE



POPCAAN



SEAN PAUL



SHENSEEA



SKILLIBENG



SPICE







BEST JAZZ ACT – IN ASSOCIATION WITH BBC 6MUSIC



ALFA MIST



BLUE LAB BEATS



EMMA-JEAN THACKRAY



JACOB COLLIER



NUBIYAN TWIST



SONS OF KEMET







BEST PRODUCER – IN ASSOCIATION WITH COMPLEX UK



GOTCHA



JAE 5



JULS



M1ONTHEBEAT



P2J



TSB