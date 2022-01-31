Selena Gomez celebrates first-ever Grammy nomination

Selena Gomez has reacted to her first-ever Grammy nomination for her album Revelación.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old multi-hyphenate received a nomination for Best Latin Pop Album for the awards ceremony, which will take place on 31 January 2022.

The album is the singer's first all-Spanish EP, which she said was "so special to her" for multiple reasons.

"Are you kidding me?!" the Only Murders in the Building star wrote on Instagram. "Revelación is nominated for a GRAMMY! This project is so special to me for so many reasons and I could not have made it happen without this incredible team of people by my side. I am forever grateful to each and every one of you and of course MY FANS."

The nomination is the second for the pop album. Gomez was also nominated for Best Short Form Music Video for her song De Una Vez at this year's Latin Grammys, but did not win the award. Previously, Gomez noted that the album was something she had been working toward for a decade.

"This has been something I've wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I'm so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen," she told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "And it happened, and I feel like it's the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?"