Jay-Z becomes most-nominated artist in Grammys history

Jay-Z has become the most-nominated musician in Grammys history.



On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2022 ceremony, and the 51-year-old was nominated twice for Best Rap Song, as he appeared on Bath Salts by the late DMX and on Jail by Kanye West. The rapper also earned a nomination for Album of the Year for his work on West's hit album Donda.



In total, Jay-Z has achieved 83 nominations, putting him ahead of composer Quincy Jones, with who he was previously tied at 80. Paul McCartney also picked up two nominations for next year's ceremony, bringing his nominations to 81, putting him just behind the Tidal founder. He was previously tied with Jay-Z's wife, Beyonce, who has earned 79 nominations since 1999. Neither Jones nor Beyonce received any nominations for the 2022 awards.



Overall, the 99 Problems hitmaker has won a total of 23 Grammys throughout his storied career. He won his first in 1999 for Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life and his work on Money Ain't a Thang with Jermaine Dupri, but "boycotted" the ceremony due to his friend DMX not receiving any nominations despite having two top records in one year.



He has been nominated in 18 of the 22 years since, performing best at the 2010, 2011 and 2013 shows, during which he took home three awards each time.



The 2022 Grammys take place on 31 January.