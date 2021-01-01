Travis Scott sued by two Astroworld Festival security guards

Travis Scott is being sued by two security guards who claim they were injured during the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Ten people died and hundreds more were injured as a result of a crowd crush that occurred during Scott's headlining set during the festival at NRG Park in Houston, Texas earlier this month.

The Sicko Mode rapper has been hit with more than 150 lawsuits following the incident, and on Monday, uncle and nephew duo Samuel and Jackson Bush added their legal action.

According to Rolling Stone, the pair claim they were injured when they attempted to help concertgoers caught up in the crowd surge. Samuel alleged he was trampled multiple times and injured his back, while Jackson hurt his shoulder.

They also accused officials at security company AJ Melino & Associates, who hired them, of failing to adequately prepare the guards. They claimed they were given no training and hardly any instructions before they began their shifts.

"For the most part, they told us where to stand, not to let people run in, and to be safe and not to put our hands on anybody," Jackson said during a press conference on Monday.

They are seeking $1 million (£748,000) in damages from Scott, his label Cactus Jack, festival organisers Live Nation and ScoreMore, NRG Park and AJ Melino & Associates, among others.

The legal action comes just days after a $2 billion (£1.4 billion) lawsuit was filed on behalf of 282 people affected by the incident against Scott, his special guest Drake, and Live Nation officials, among other defendants. Another complaint for $750 million (£561,000) was filed recently on behalf of 125 people.

Scott was heavily criticised for not stopping the show when the crowd became out of control, but his attorney Edwin F. McPherson recently insisted he "did not know what was going on" during the set. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.