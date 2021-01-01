Jon Batiste leads nominations for 2022 Grammy Awards

- ARTISTS
- NEWS
- UNDERGROUND
- TICKET NEWS
- COMPETITION
Jon Batiste has topped the list of nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards.
Officials from the Recording Academy announced the nominations for each of the 86 categories on Tuesday, with the winners set to be unveiled at the annual awards ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 31 January.
Batiste, who appears nightly as bandleader and musical director on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and served as co-composer on the Pixar animated film Soul, landed 11 nominations, including a nod for Record of the Year for his album Freedom and Best Traditional R&B Performance for I Need You.
"Oh my goodness. I'm still in a state of astonishment and shock," the 35-year-old told The Associated Press following the news. "I'm just really happy that we were able to make something in complete artistic integrity and have it be recognised."
Elsewhere, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. follow with eight nominations each, while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo nabbed seven, respectively.
The list of nominations is as follows:
Record of the Year:
ABBA - I Still Have Faith In You
Jon Batiste - Freedom
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - I Get A Kick Out Of You
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon - Peaches
Right On Time - Brandi Carlile
Doja Cat Featuring SZA - Kiss Me More
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license
Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open
Album of the Year:
Jon Batiste - We Are
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love For Sale
Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
H.E.R. - Back Of My Mind
Lil Nas X - Montero
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Taylor Swift - Evermore
Kanye West - Donda
Song of the Year:
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile - A Beautiful Noise
Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license
H.E.R. - Fight For You
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat Featuring SZA - Kiss Me More
Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon - Peaches
Brandi Carlile - Right On Time
Best New Artist:
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid LAROI
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Justin Bieber - Anyone
Brandi Carlile - Right On Time
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - I Get A Kick Out Of You
Justin Bieber & benny blanco - Lonely
BTS - Butter
Coldplay - Higher Power
Doja Cat Featuring SZA - Kiss Me More
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love For Sale
Norah Jones - Til We Meet Again (Live)
Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly Christmas
Ledisi - Ledisi Sings Nina
Willie Nelson - That's Life
Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande - Positions
Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Best Dance/Electronic Recording:
Afrojack & David Guetta - Hero
&Ocute;lafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo - Loom
James Blake - Before
Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Heartbreak
Caribou - You Can Do It
Rüfüs Du Sol Alive
Tiësto The Business
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album:
Black Coffee - Subconsciously
ILLENIUM - Fallen Embers
Major Lazer - Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)
Marshmello - Shockwave
Sylvan Esso -Free Love
Ten City - Judgement
Best Rock Performance:
AC/DC - Shot In The Dark
Black Pumas - Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)
Chris Cornell - Nothing Compares 2 U
Deftones - Ohms
Foo Fighters - Making A Fire
Best Metal Performance:
Deftones - Genesis
Dream Theater - The Alien
Gojira - Amazonia
Mastodon - Pushing The Tides
Rob Zombie - The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)
Best Rock Song:
Weezer - All My Favorite Songs
Kings Of Leon - The Bandit
Mammoth WVH - Distance
Paul McCartney - Find My Way
Foo Fighters - Waiting On A War
Best Rock Album:
AC/DC - Power Up
Black Pumas - Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A
Chris Cornell - No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
Foo Fighters - Medicine At Midnight
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
Best Alternative Music Album:
Fleet Foxes - Shore
Halsey - If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee
Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams
St. Vincent - Daddy's Home
Best R&B Performance:
For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.
Snoh Aalegra - Lost You
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon - Peaches
H.E.R. - Damage
Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
Jon Batiste - I Need You
BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal - Bring It On Home To Me
Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper - Born Again
H.E.R. - Fight For You
Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba - How Much Can A Heart Take
Best R&B Song:
H.E.R. - Damage
SZA - Good Days
Giveon - Heartbreak Anniversary
Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings
Best R&B Album:
Snoh Aalegra - Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies
Jon Batiste - We Are
Leon Bridges - Gold-Diggers Sound
H.E.R. - Back Of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales
Best Rap Performance:
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Cardi B - Up
J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray - M Y . L I F E
Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy
Megan Thee Stallion - Thot S***
Best Melodic Rap Performance:
J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby - P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L
Doja Cat - Need To Know
Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign - Wusyaname
Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby - Hurricane
Best Rap Song:
DMX Featuring JAY-Z & Nas - Bath Salts
Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat - Best Friend
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Kanye West Featuring JAY-Z - Jail
J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray - M Y . L I F E
Best Rap Album:
J. Cole - The Off-Season
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Nas - King's Disease II
Tyler, The Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West - Donda
Best Country Solo Performance:
Luke Combs - Forever After All
Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name
Jason Isbell - All I Do Is Drive
Kacey Musgraves - camera roll
Chris Stapleton - You Should Probably Leave
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - If I Didn't Love You
Brothers Osborne - Younger Me
Dan + Shay - Glad You Exist
Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris - Chasing After You
Elle King & Miranda Lambert - Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)
Best Country Song:
Maren Morris - Better Than We Found It
Kacey Musgraves - camera roll
Chris Stapleton - Cold
Thomas Rhett - Country Again
Walker Hayes - Fancy Like
Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name
Best Country Album:
Brothers Osborne - Skeletons
Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name
Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram - The Marfa Tapes
Sturgill Simpson - The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita
Chris Stapleton - Starting Over