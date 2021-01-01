Jon Batiste leads nominations for 2022 Grammy Awards

Jon Batiste has topped the list of nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Officials from the Recording Academy announced the nominations for each of the 86 categories on Tuesday, with the winners set to be unveiled at the annual awards ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 31 January.

Batiste, who appears nightly as bandleader and musical director on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and served as co-composer on the Pixar animated film Soul, landed 11 nominations, including a nod for Record of the Year for his album Freedom and Best Traditional R&B Performance for I Need You.

"Oh my goodness. I'm still in a state of astonishment and shock," the 35-year-old told The Associated Press following the news. "I'm just really happy that we were able to make something in complete artistic integrity and have it be recognised."

Elsewhere, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. follow with eight nominations each, while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo nabbed seven, respectively.

The list of nominations is as follows:

Record of the Year:

ABBA - I Still Have Faith In You

Jon Batiste - Freedom

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - I Get A Kick Out Of You

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon - Peaches

Right On Time - Brandi Carlile

Doja Cat Featuring SZA - Kiss Me More

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license

Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open

Album of the Year:

Jon Batiste - We Are

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love For Sale

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

H.E.R. - Back Of My Mind

Lil Nas X - Montero

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Taylor Swift - Evermore

Kanye West - Donda

Song of the Year:

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile - A Beautiful Noise

Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license

H.E.R. - Fight For You

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat Featuring SZA - Kiss Me More

Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon - Peaches

Brandi Carlile - Right On Time

Best New Artist:

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Justin Bieber - Anyone

Brandi Carlile - Right On Time

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande - Positions

Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - I Get A Kick Out Of You

Justin Bieber & benny blanco - Lonely

BTS - Butter

Coldplay - Higher Power

Doja Cat Featuring SZA - Kiss Me More

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga - Love For Sale

Norah Jones - Til We Meet Again (Live)

Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly Christmas

Ledisi - Ledisi Sings Nina

Willie Nelson - That's Life

Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande - Positions

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Best Dance/Electronic Recording:

Afrojack & David Guetta - Hero

&Ocute;lafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo - Loom

James Blake - Before

Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - Heartbreak

Caribou - You Can Do It

Rüfüs Du Sol Alive

Tiësto The Business

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album:

Black Coffee - Subconsciously

ILLENIUM - Fallen Embers

Major Lazer - Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)

Marshmello - Shockwave

Sylvan Esso -Free Love

Ten City - Judgement

Best Rock Performance:

AC/DC - Shot In The Dark

Black Pumas - Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)

Chris Cornell - Nothing Compares 2 U

Deftones - Ohms

Foo Fighters - Making A Fire

Best Metal Performance:

Deftones - Genesis

Dream Theater - The Alien

Gojira - Amazonia

Mastodon - Pushing The Tides

Rob Zombie - The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)

Best Rock Song:

Weezer - All My Favorite Songs

Kings Of Leon - The Bandit

Mammoth WVH - Distance

Paul McCartney - Find My Way

Foo Fighters - Waiting On A War

Best Rock Album:

AC/DC - Power Up

Black Pumas - Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A

Chris Cornell - No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Foo Fighters - Medicine At Midnight

Paul McCartney - McCartney III

Best Alternative Music Album:

Fleet Foxes - Shore

Halsey - If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee

Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams

St. Vincent - Daddy's Home

Best R&B Performance:

For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.

Snoh Aalegra - Lost You

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon - Peaches

H.E.R. - Damage

Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open

Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

Jon Batiste - I Need You

BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal - Bring It On Home To Me

Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper - Born Again

H.E.R. - Fight For You

Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba - How Much Can A Heart Take

Best R&B Song:

H.E.R. - Damage

SZA - Good Days

Giveon - Heartbreak Anniversary

Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open

Jazmine Sullivan - Pick Up Your Feelings

Best R&B Album:

Snoh Aalegra - Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies

Jon Batiste - We Are

Leon Bridges - Gold-Diggers Sound

H.E.R. - Back Of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales

Best Rap Performance:

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties

Cardi B - Up

J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray - M Y . L I F E

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy

Megan Thee Stallion - Thot S***

Best Melodic Rap Performance:

J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby - P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L

Doja Cat - Need To Know

Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign - Wusyaname

Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby - Hurricane

Best Rap Song:

DMX Featuring JAY-Z & Nas - Bath Salts

Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat - Best Friend

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties

Kanye West Featuring JAY-Z - Jail

J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray - M Y . L I F E

Best Rap Album:

J. Cole - The Off-Season

Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Nas - King's Disease II

Tyler, The Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West - Donda

Best Country Solo Performance:

Luke Combs - Forever After All

Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name

Jason Isbell - All I Do Is Drive

Kacey Musgraves - camera roll

Chris Stapleton - You Should Probably Leave

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - If I Didn't Love You

Brothers Osborne - Younger Me

Dan + Shay - Glad You Exist

Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris - Chasing After You

Elle King & Miranda Lambert - Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)

Best Country Song:

Maren Morris - Better Than We Found It

Kacey Musgraves - camera roll

Chris Stapleton - Cold

Thomas Rhett - Country Again

Walker Hayes - Fancy Like

Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name

Best Country Album:

Brothers Osborne - Skeletons

Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram - The Marfa Tapes

Sturgill Simpson - The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita

Chris Stapleton - Starting Over