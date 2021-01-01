Priyanka Chopra subtly shuts down Nick Jonas split rumours

Priyanka Chopra has subtly shut down speculation that she's split from husband Nick Jonas.

The Baywatch actress sparked speculation that she'd parted ways with the Jonas Brothers singer when she removed "Chopra" and "Jonas" from her name on Twitter and Instagram, so she is now listed as the mononym Priyanka.

Social media users interpreted the name change as a sign of a break-up, however, the former Bollywood actress subtly shut down the rumours by leaving a comment underneath footage of Jonas lifting weights in the gym.

"Damn! I just died in your arms… " she commented on Instagram, followed by a love heart and loved-up face emojis.

Reports suggest Chopra made the change as she wants to be known simply as Priyanka professionally going forward, but this has not been confirmed. Her mother Madhu Chopra reportedly also denied the split rumours when approached by local media in India.

The 39-year-old actress made the change on Monday after she shared a poster of her character in The Matrix Resurrections, which hits cinemas next month.

Chopra praised her husband, who she married in late 2018, earlier this month when they celebrated Diwali, or the festival of lights, together in Los Angeles.

"Our first diwali in our first home together," she wrote on Instagram. "This one will always be special... To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. Happy Diwali."