Aaron Carter welcomes first child with fiancée Melanie Martin

Aaron Carter and his fiancée Melanie Martin have welcomed their first child.

On Monday, the 33-year-old singer announced that he and Martin had welcomed a son, Prince, after she experienced 13 hours of labour and an emergency C-section.

"Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiancé is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here," the I Want Candy hitmaker wrote on Instagram beneath a photo of him cutting the umbilical cord.

"Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone," he continued. "This is me cutting his umbilical cord my precious family #TheCarters @missmelaniemartin I'm so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god (sic)."

The news comes over a year after the couple shared that Martin had suffered a miscarriage, shortly after the two announced that they were welcoming their first child together.

"She suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions," the singer said during a YouTube livestream. "We're gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we're going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her."

Carter and Martin went public with their relationship in January 2020 and announced their engagement six months later.