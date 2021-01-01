Cardi B begs JoJo Siwa to meet with daughter Kulture

Cardi B used her time on stage at the American Music Awards to ask JoJo Siwa to meet her daughter Kulture.



The rapper, who made her hosting debut at the music awards show on Sunday, revealed on stage that she and her husband Offset had tried to book the 18-year-old singer and dancer for their three-year-old daughter's birthday party but were unsuccessful.



"I see you JoJo Siwa. Let me tell you something. My husband was trying to get JoJo Siwa for my daughter's birthday party but she is booked and busy," the 29-year-old recalled. "So JoJo Siwa, can you please come see my daughter at Christmas?"



As the camera panned over to the Dancing with the Stars contestant, she gave the rapper a thumbs up, and Cardi joked, "I know you cost a lot of money - let me tell you something, these rappers don't got nothing on JoJo Siwa!"



The YouTube personality later appeared on stage to present an award and addressed the rapper's request, promising to try to make a Christmas appearance.



"Cardi, I'm going to try to make Christmas happen. I promise. I'm putting it in my phone right now. I take Bitcoin," she quipped.



The awards ceremony took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.