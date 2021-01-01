Cardi B rocks nine different outfits during American Music Awards

Cardi B switched up her look nine times during the American Music Awards (AMAs) on Sunday night.

The Bodak Yellow star, who served as the ceremony's host, started as she meant to go on when she sported two different looks on the red carpet of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. She began by wearing a black halter-neck gown with leopard-print pattern and thigh-high split before changing into a black strapless Schiaparelli gown, which she accessorised with a dramatic theatre-style gold mask, black veil, and long black gloves with gold nails.

And she naturally swapped into another outfit before the show began. The WAP rapper kicked off the show in style by wearing a black velvet high-neck gown with jewel embellishments and a couture feather headpiece by Alexandre Vauthier. It wasn't long before she moved on to the next look, and she rolled onto the stage sitting on top of Louis Vuitton luggage wearing a black velvet coat dress with exaggerated silver shoulders and sparkling thigh-high boots.

After a run of black outfits, Cardi finally added a pop of colour by rocking a sheer lime green Jean Paul Gaultier gown to accept the Favorite Hip-Hop Song award for Up.

The 29-year-old also used her platform to shine a spotlight on a lesser-known designer, Jean-Louis Sabaji, as she wore the Lebanese designer's purple velvet gown with crystal embellishments and feather shoulders.

Not content with one headpiece, Cardi rocked a second one later in the evening - the fan-inspired piece accompanied another look - a black-and-white gown, which she accompanied with fingerless gloves.

The hip-hop star rounded off the night by wearing a statement blue and gold jacket with leather pants, and an all-white look compromised of a pleated gown with a thigh-high split and bejewelled hood.