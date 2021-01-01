Madonna opens up about hip replacement surgery

Madonna has opened up about getting hip replacement surgery last year.



During the Paramount+ Q&A special, Madame X Presents: Madame Xtra Q&A, the 63-year-old fielded questions from fellow A-listers, including Ariana Grande, Amy Schumer, Billie Eilish, and Doja Cat. In one question from Conor McGregor, the Like A Virgin hitmaker was asked how she stays in shape, and in response, she discussed her experiences with chronic pain.



"Let me be really honest with you - I used to be, like, a fitness/workout maniac. You probably know that right?" she told the audience. "During my (2019 Madame X) tour - I don't know if you've noticed it, but I'm limping a lot - I was in more pain that I've ever been in in my life."



The singer called herself a "bionic woman" and revealed she had hip replacement surgery to ease the pain.



"So, how do I stay in shape? It's all in your head," the superstar continued. "It's called will, it's called no one's gonna stop me, and how I stay in shape is no one's gonna stop me. And how I stay in shape is I don't believe in limitations."



The comments mark the first time Madonna has opened up about the surgery, aside from a selfie she posted to her Instagram Stories last year where she put her scar on display.



She tagged the post "recovery" and "beautiful scar".