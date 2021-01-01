The Enemy have reformed to have 'fun'

The Enemy want to have “fun” when they get back on the road over anything else.



The band - which consists of Tom Clarke, Andy Hopkins and Liam Watts - are hitting the road in 2022 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album ‘We'll Live and Die in These Towns' in 2007 and are doing so so they can have a good time after splitting in 2016.



Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, frontman Tom said: “We had tours towards the end of the band that we didn’t enjoy. The only thing that matters if we tour again is that we have fun. Otherwise let’s not do it.”



This comes after he explained the reasons why they are getting back out there on their 14 day tour was the “crazy fun” they used to have with some of the biggest names in the music industry.



Tom reflected: “We had some crazy fun. I recently looked had a look at the list of bands we supported - The Rolling Stones, Oasis, The Sex Pistols. I can’t believe we did that. It’s nuts.”



The rocker went to say that he felt “lucky” for the experiences they had in their hey day, which spanned four studio albums.



He said: "I have days doing everyday things like driving to the tip and I’ll think, ‘Remember the time Mick Jagger invited you to the Savoy Hotel?’ I feel really lucky to have done all that.”



The "impetus" for the reunion was Coventry - The Enemy's hometown - being named the UK’s City of Culture for 2021.



Tom said: “When Coventry got the City of Culture, it was the impetus to start talking about ‘Maybe we should do something.’



"It would have been a shame for that to pass and not have The Enemy do something. We’ve been talking about touring for a while.”