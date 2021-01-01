Cardi B makes hosting debut at the 2021 American Music Awards

Cardi B made her hosting debut at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night.

Led by the 29-year-old rapper, the awards night took place on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Kicking off the event, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – aka Silk Sonic – performed their hit Smokin Out the Window, later taking home the Favorite R&B Song award for their track Leave the Door Open.

Six-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo performed an acoustic version of her song Traitor and took home the coveted New Artist of the Year prize. Nineties boy bands New Edition and New Kids on the Block faced off in an old-fashioned battle of the bands, performing Candy Girl and Is This the End as well as Step by Step and Hangin' Tough, respectively.

K-pop boy band BTS performed their hit Butter without Megan Thee Stallion, who pulled out of the awards show due to personal reasons, before being joined by Coldplay to sing their collaboration My Universe. The seven-piece band were the big winners on the night, winning three awards - Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Favorite Pop Song for Butter.

Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion also took home three prizes each. Doja won Favorite Female R&B Artist; Collaboration of the Year for Kiss Me More with SZA, and Favorite R&B Album for Planet Her, while Megan landed wins for Favorite Trending Song for Body; Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist; Favorite Hip-Hop Album for Good News.

The full list of winners is as follows -

Artist of the Year – BTS

New Artist of the Year – Olivia Rodrigo

Collaboration of the Year – Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More

Favorite Trending Song – Megan Thee Stallion, Body

Favorite Music Video – Lil Nas X, Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Favorite Male Pop Artist – Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Pop Artist – Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group – BTS

Favorite Pop Album – Taylor Swift, Evermore

Favorite Pop Song – BTS, Butter

Favorite Male Country Artist – Luke Bryan

Favorite Female Country Artist – Carrie Underwood

Favorite Country Duo or Group – Dan + Shay

Favorite Country Album – Gabby Barrett, Goldmine

Favorite Country Song – Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist – Drake

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist – Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Hip-Hop Album – Megan Thee Stallion, Good News

Favorite Hip-Hop Song – Cardi B, Up

Favorite Male R&B Artist – The Weeknd

Favorite Female R&B Artist – Doja Cat

Favorite R&B Album – Doja Cat, Planet Her

Favorite R&B Song – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Leave The Door Open

Favorite Male Latin Artist – Bad Bunny

Favorite Female Latin Artist – Becky G

Favorite Latin Duo or Group – Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Favorite Latin Album – Bad Bunny, EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO

Favorite Latin Song – Kali Uchis, telepatía

Favorite Rock Artist – Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Inspirational Artist – Carrie Underwood

Favorite Gospel Artist – Kanye West

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist – Marshmello.