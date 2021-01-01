Drake and Kanye West announce Free Larry Hoover benefit show

Drake and Kanye West are ending their years-long feud with a benefit concert.

The rappers took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert, which will be held on 9 December at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The event will be held to "raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and sentencing reform", according to the LA Coliseum's website, while West previously described it as a way to "not only bring awareness to our cause, but to prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together."

Hoover - the co-founder of the Chicago gang Gangster Disciples - is currently serving six life sentences in prison after being convicted of murder, conspiracy, extortion, and money laundering.

Earlier this month, the Donda hitmaker reached out to the 35-year-old to propose the event as a way to end their years-long feud. He said in a video posted by record executive J. Prince, "I'm making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it's time to put it to rest. I'm asking Drake... to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year, live in Los Angeles, with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover."

West previously appealed to former U.S. President Donald Trump to grant Hoover clemency but was unsuccessful. In addition, Hoover's son, Larry Jr., appears prominently on the rapper's song Jesus Lord, describing how his father's incarceration has impacted his family.