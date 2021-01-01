Adele breaks down in tears during reunion with favourite school teacher

Adele broke down in tears during a concert after being reunited with a beloved school teacher.



During her hometown performance at the London Palladium for ITV's An Audience with Adele, actress Emma Thompson asked the 33-year-old if she had anyone who encouraged her when she was growing up.



"I had a teacher at Chestnut Grove, that was Miss McDonald. She got me into English literature, but she also did street dance. She was just so b**ody cool, so engaging, and she really made us care," the Easy On Me hitmaker responded.



Thompson revealed that McDonald was in the star-studded audience, and the singer immediately broke down into tears as the former teacher walked towards the stage.



"Oh my god, I'm so proud of you," McDonald can be heard saying into the microphone.



The Grammy winner and her former teacher had a conversation on stage in which Adele revealed she hadn't seen her teacher since she was 12. McDonald pointed to her two kids in the audience, saying that she had left teaching to take care of her family, and the singer asked for her number so they could catch up later.



Before she returned to the audience, Adele let her know that she still had the books that she gave her while she was in school, and then left the stage to get her make-up retouched.



At her request, comedian and good friend Alan Carr took to the stage to lead the audience in a comical rendition of Make You Feel My Love while Adele stood at the side of the stage to have her make-up re-done.