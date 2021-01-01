Adele convinced Spotify executives to make change to shuffle button

Adele has convinced bosses at Spotify to make a significant change to the shuffle button on album pages.

On Saturday, a moderator for Pop Crave wrote on Twitter, "Following the release of '30' by @Adele, Spotify removed the shuffle button as the default option when playing albums. Now, listeners have to listen to every album's track list in order."

The following day, Adele - who dropped her fourth studio album 30 last week - reposted the tweet and confirmed the news.

"This was the only request I had in our ever-changing industry! We don't create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening."

In response, a Spotify rep simply wrote: "Anything for you."

The shuffle button still appears on playlists.