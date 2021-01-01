Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for 'refusing to speak' about conservatorship

Britney Spears has called out Christina Aguilera for apparently "refusing" to speak out over her conservatorship case.

On Friday, Spears posted a clip showing the Dirrty singer on the red carpet at the Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday evening, with a reporter asking if she had "communicated" to the Toxic hitmaker since her controversial 13-year conservatorship was terminated earlier this month.

"We're not doing that tonight, I'm sorry, thank you though, bye," a representative stated, before Aguilera added: "I can't but I'm happy for her."

In the accompanying caption, Spears wrote: "I love and adore everyone who supported me...but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie !!!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I'm a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I'm the one who went through it !!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you...yes I do matter !!!!!!"

Aguilera has not yet commented on Spears's post.

However, the 39-year-old did praise Lady Gaga for weighing in on the issue while she was interviewed at a recent event.

"Thank you @ladygaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry !!! I love you !!!" added Spears in a separate post.

On November 12, Spears's conservatorship was formally terminated by Judge Brenda Penny.